El Paso County, TX

Free cleanup events to safely dispose household waste

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – If you have been looking to discard of household waste, this is the event to dispose it safely. El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two community clean up events.

They will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity). This event allows El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items, while making a difference in their community.

The drop off locations are:

• East Montana: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, Texas 79938

• Canutillo (Gallegos Park): 7351 Bosque Rd. Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

• Tires

o A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

o Only 5 tires per residence.

o Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

o Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

• Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

o One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

o Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

o Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

o CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

These events are free and open to the residents of El Paso County. Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.

For more information on services, please visit http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm .

#Household Waste
