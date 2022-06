Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill has announced the honors parts for the graduating class of 2022. Seniors will be graduating from CAHS on Friday June 3. This year CAHS are recognizing a valedictorian, salutatorian, as well as a first and second honor essayist. The honors parts recognize consistent high-level academic excellence and leadership over four years of high school. Seniors graduating this year last had a "normal” year when they were freshmen. The pandemic disruptions of the last three academic years make these accomplishments more impressive than before.

MARS HILL, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO