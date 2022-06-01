ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NJ

Milford officials to take additional steps to prevent future brawls at Walnut Beach

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKI5A_0fxQl9JI00

The City of Milford is taking steps to ensure a brawl doesn't happen again at Walnut Beach, like the one on Memorial Day.

There will be additional parking restrictions, improved infrastructure around the beach perimeter to better monitor those coming and going, and new personnel assignments.

Milford Mayor Ben Blake said a temporary fence was installed Wednesday around the perimeter of the parking lot to ensure there's only one access point inside. The mayor says the temporary fence will be replaced by a permanent structure in the near future.

Milford police will also be watching social media for any announcements about gatherings.

"In the next couple of weeks, we're hiring some police parking attendants, we are making sure our police are deployed appropriate to the beaches and continue to make sure it's well managed in a variety of ways. So we're bringing in our recreation folks, we're bringing in our public works folks," said Blake.

During Monday's brawl on the beach, multiple police departments responded to gain control of the situation. Some officers' body cameras were stolen in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, NJ
News 12

Bear fatally struck on I-84 in Middletown

A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
News 12

Officials probe threat against Brooklyn school

Officials are probing a school threat at a city school in Park Slope. It’s a message that appears to have been posted on social media that has some people concerned about whether the threat could actually be carried out. The post began circulating on Friday. The post reads, "I’m...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Nanuet Starbucks becomes the first to unionize in the Hudson Valley

A Starbucks store in Nanuet is the first in the Hudson Valley to unionize, joining more than 100 others across the country. Store employees overwhelmingly decided to unionize. “We won 14-5,” says employee Cori Schimko. ​Most workers at the Starbucks store are celebrating their victory. “I’m pretty ecstatic,” says...
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy