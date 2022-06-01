New York Blood Centers declare blood emergency for the state

The NY Blood Center is desperately calling for more blood donors because of an alarming drop in blood donations.

There was a shortage announced in April as the supply remained critically low and now its even lower.

The state's blood supply currently stands at a three-day level -- which is well below the ideal level of five to seven days.

COVID-19 surges, holiday travel and canceled school blood drives are contributing to the blood shortage.

"The high schools are just trying to educate the kids, the blood drives are just something extra and the 500 schools that we normally work with pre-pandemic have not returned yet," says Andrea Cefarelli, of the NY Blood Center.

Donated blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, and supplies must be constantly replenished to save the lives of trauma patients and those battling life-threatening illnesses.

"We do get patients with chronic diseases," says Dr. Ricardo Benvenuto, of Northwell Health. "They have cancer, they have sickle cell and occasionally they do need blood transfusions. If it becomes to a more critical level, then patients can develop complications from not getting blood transfusions."

It only takes one hour to donate and a single donation can save multiple lives.

Jean Guzowski, of Medford, says she donates blood every three months.

"I know it's really needed desperately," Guzowski says. "I've been reading about it and really realize how much it is needed."

To make an appointment at a blood drive near you, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org.