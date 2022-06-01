ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

PUMP PATROL: Gas tax suspension begins across New York

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THfB5_0fxQkrjI00

Drivers should now be paying less at the pump.

The state, as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties, suspended some of the sales tax for gasoline on Wednesday.

In both Nassau and Suffolk counties, the sales tax on gas amounts over $3 is suspended through the end of the year.

Long Islanders should expect to save more than 20 cents on each gallon.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Long Island is $4.96. Sixteen cents will be subtracted from the state gas tax and around 4.5 cents from the county tax.

For example, an Exxon on Old Country Road reduced its regular unleaded price from $5.09 a gallon on Tuesday to $4.83 on Wednesday.

"It's a good thing," says Muhammad Ahmad, manager of the Exxon-Bolla Market. "Gas is a necessity for everyone, for job orders, businessmen, any purposes."

Some Long Islanders say they have not yet seen a change in price, which is something that the Nassau County executive admits could take time.

"It's going to take a little while because basically it's just implemented today," says Bruce Blakeman. "It goes into effect pursuant to state and county law. It'll take a few days to get there."

The Long Island Gasoline Retailers Association says some gas stations have been calling, asking for clarifications.

"There's some vagueness in the laws and forms have to be filled out so that's why," says Chris Daniello, executive director of the Long Island Gasoline Retailers Association. "There's been some confusion and people don't want to do the wrong thing."

The Suffolk County Department of Labor has made outreach to the Long Island Gasoline Retailers Association and individual stations to alert them of the county's gas tax cap.

The Consumer Affairs division will begin gas price surveys on Thursday.

Anyone who does not notice a discount at gas stations can report it to the New York attorney general or the Nassau and Suffolk departments of consumer affairs.

New York Attorney General Letitia James

1-800-771-7755

Nassau County Department of Consumer Affairs

516-571-2600

Suffolk County Department of Consumer Affairs

631-853-4600

Comments / 1

Related
longisland.com

Gas Tax Holiday to Ease Burden on Long Islanders Through End of 2022

New York State has implemented a gas tax holiday that began Wednesday, June 1 and will extend through the end of 2022 to help drivers across Long Island get some relief. Summer is notorious for higher gas prices anyway, and with the pain at the pump seemingly growing daily, commuters and day trippers are feeling it especially hard this year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Gas prices drop as NY suspends gas tax

LONG ISLAND - The price for a gallon of gas at a Mobil station in Hauppauge on Long Island dropped 26-cents within seconds on Wednesday as New York suspended its gas tax. "I just put in 14 gallons, that’s $4-5 bucks," said one driver. Effective immediately, the state has...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
New York YIMBY

$47M Improvement Project at Hempstead Lake State Park Reaches New Milestone in Nassau County, Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Traffic
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Nassau, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Muhammad Ahmad
nystateofpolitics.com

It may be a few days before New York's gas tax holiday savings reach consumers

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York once again on Wednesday recorded its highest ever average price for gasoline, according to AAA. Western and Central New York spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said the price was up about a penny from the previous day and has essentially held steady or gone up for more than a month.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Long Island#Gas Stations#County Executive#Exxon#The Exxon Bolla Market
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fox5ny.com

NY area school districts hold active shooter drills after recent mass shootings

LONG ISLAND - In the wake of recent mass shootings, local districts are taking action to make sure they are prepared in the event of an active shooter situation at a school. FOX 5 NY got to take a closer look at an active shooter drill at West Babylon High School, which aims to help the Suffolk County Police Department prepare in the event of an emergency.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Could Cap Cross-Bronx Expressway

New York City’s “hated” Cross-Bronx Expressway moves 200,000 vehicles per day through the borough, damaging the air quality in surrounding neighborhoods, writes Dave Colon in Streetsblog NYC. “The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation even more urgent, since the air pollution from traffic on the highway had already inflicted massive respiratory damage to residents of neighborhoods surrounding the highway, and those residents were then much more likely to have died of coronavirus as the pandemic raged through the city.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy