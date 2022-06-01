ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

City of Bridgeport launches search for new police chief

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has officially launched the search for a new police chief.

Rebeca Garcia was sworn in as acting chief in September 2020 after former police chief AJ Perez was arrested in a scandal to rig the chief's exam.

A survey is available online to get the public's input.

There will be two community forums for people to share their ideas this Thursday and Friday.

Perez was accused of rigging the 2018 police chief exam to ensure he would be selected. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for wire fraud and lying to the FBI.

