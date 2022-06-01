ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

By Brandon Mueting
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

Ashley Scoggin, who spent most of two seasons with the Nebraska women's basketball team, has transferred to UNLV for the final part of her career, according to the Omaha World Herald. NU removed Scoggin from its roster in late February due to an incident at Penn State that also involved...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Homegrown slugger leads college softball’s home runs race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Off-season workouts consist of batting practice and training sessions in Beatrice, Nebraska for college softball’s home runs leader. Addie Barnard is back in her hometown after slugging a record-setting 33 homers during her sophomore season at Wichita State. Barnard’s total ranks third-best in NCAA history.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

NU Golfer Whittaker wins 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Megan Whittaker won the 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play in dominating fashion on Thursday. Whittaker defeated Lindsey Thiele 6&5 at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The final pairing was a match-up of Huskers teammates. Whittaker just completed her senior year at Nebraska, but will return in 2023 for an additional year of eligibility.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Paradise, NV
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Cam Ybarra named NFCA third team All-American

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cam Ybarra was named third team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Foundation. Ybarra hit ten home runs and hit a batting average of .365 for the 2022 season. Ybarra brought in 39 RBI’s for the season. She played in 52 games and started in 51 one of them at second base.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Courtney Wallace named Gold Glove Award recipient

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace was named as a Gold Glove Award recipient by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Wallace had 100 strikeouts and pitched an earned run average of 3.12 for the 2022 season. She started on the mound for 26 of this year’s games.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

GICC wins Class C All-School NSAA Cup

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska School Activities Association announced the final standings for the NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools Wednesday. The annual awards program, which began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#The University Of Nevada#Koln#Huskers#Penn St
KSNB Local4

Central Community College announces new president of Hastings Campus

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB)- Central Community College announced the appointment of Christopher Waddle, JD, as president of its Hastings Campus. Waddle succeeds Dr. Jerry Wallace, who will step down on June 24 to assume the presidency of Danville Community College in Danville, Va. The appointment of Waddle is subject to approval by the CCC Board of Governors at its June 16 meeting.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Hospital Association sheds light on violence in healthcare facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In response to recent hospital shootings in Oklahoma and Ohio, the Nebraska Hospital Association is taking extra measures to keep staff members and patients safe. Nebraska healthcare officials shared concerns regarding workplace violence in hospitals during a press conference Friday. A statement was released by NHA...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

57 Nebraska officials endorse Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of 57 current and former Nebraska officials endorsed Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Friday. Endorsements came from state senators, city council members and school board members. “I am honored to have the support of some of the best public servants in our...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
KSNB Local4

Still very dry, but looking better with the updated drought monitor

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Thursday and time for the updated drought monitor. This time taking the rain we received last week into account and I have to tell you, things are looking better. Especially for the folks up in Knox, Holt, Anteloupe and Wheeler counties where recent rains have decreased the extreme drought conditions down to severe. If you take a look at the drought map from last week located in the bottom right hand corner, you see where places to the east have now found their way out of drought conditions in and around Beatrice, Lincoln and Omaha. This week’s update has overall dry conditions down to 94%. And if we take a look at the current drought conditions compared to last week you’ll notice that not only are overall dry conditions down, but also D1, or moderate drought, conditions are down from 93.5% last week to about 88% this week. compared to 3 months ago when the entire state was abnormally dry, we now have 5.8% of the state completely out of the drought. So, while we are still experiencing a moisture deficit, things are slowly improving. Looks like there is a wet weather pattern ahead as we go into the weekend and next week. Hopefully that rain continues to fall where it is needed the most as the corn grows going into the summer months.
BEATRICE, NE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada to divest up to $89M in gun stocks

Nevada’s treasurer, who oversees a $49 billion investment portfolio, announced plans Thursday to divest from companies that manufacture or sell assault-style weapons. The policy change has the potential to affect roughly $89 million in assets, according to the Treasurer’s Office. State financial managers said they are working on identifying all public companies that manufacture or sell assault-style weapons.
NEVADA STATE
KSNB Local4

Pentecost in the Park happening in Hastings this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 3rd annual Pentecost in the Park is happening this weekend at Brickyard Park in Hastings. Pentecost is a celebration marking the birth of the church. Members of the First Christian Church, St. Marks Pro-Cathedral Grace UMC and First Presbyterian Church are coming together to celebrate the event with singing and a prayer service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy