The Nebraska Cattlemen are the latest group to add to the list of endorsements for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. The nonprofit's president, Brenda Masek, announced the endorsement at a news conference Thursday afternoon at its Lincoln headquarters. Though Pillen is a hog producer, she said, he understands the "grit and resilience" of Nebraska's agricultural community and will fight to protect it.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO