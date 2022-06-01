ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Over 8 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop on I-40, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 shortly after noon on Tuesday, May 31 led authorities to more than eight pounds of cocaine, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich said the Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over a 2017 Jeep on I-40 at the Fayette County and Shelby County line driven by 26-year-old Isael Martinez Cabrera of Dallas.

After Cabrera gave officers consent to search his vehicle, authorities found 8.8 pounds of cocaine in an aftermarket speaker box in the vehicle’s cargo area, according to West Tennessee Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter.

The cocaine, valued at around $500,000, was on its way to Brentwood, Tennessee near Nashville, Carter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuFWY_0fxQj4y500
I40 8 LBS COCAINE SEIZED Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found 8.8 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-40, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. (Shelby County District Attorney's Office)

Already in 2022, Carter said that agents on I-40 have seized about 13.2 pounds of cocaine along with 20 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 1,000 controlled prescription pills, 50 pints of liquid codeine syrup, six loaded firearms and nearly $1.5 million in illegal proceeds.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
