Hate crimes on the rise for LBGTQ+ communities
(ABC4) – The year 2021 brought to light some of the highest hate crime rates against the LGBTQ+ community. A total of 57 fatal incidents occurred against transgender people last year. Forty-four fatal incidents were reported in 2020, a number that has steadily risen each year.
Many of these victims were of African American or Latin descent. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) is one organization that aims to dismantle this culture of violence.
The HRC compiled a list of a few of the leading factors in violence against transgender people.
Anti-Trans Stigma
- Lack of Family Acceptance
- Hostile Political Climate
- Cultural Marginalization and Invisibility
Denial of Opportunity
- Setbacks in Education
- Employment Discrimination
- Barriers for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers
- Exclusion from health care and social services
- Unequal policing and criminal justice system
- Barriers to legal identification
Increased Risk Factors
- Intimate partner violence and sexual assault
- Engagement in survival sex work
- Poverty and homelessness
- Physical and mental health disparities
Some of the best ways to address these problems is by educating others, providing support, and advocating for change.Utah Pride Center announces PRIDE WEEK 2022 schedule
Utah offers many events and opportunities to get involved. One of the biggest is the Utah Pride Center . They provide resources and training for mental health, education, therapy, and other important programs.
As we enter into June, nationally celebrated as Pride Month, we encounter more opportunities to help LGBTQ+ individuals in making equality and visibility more attainable for the community as a whole.
