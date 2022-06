On December 7, 1941, the Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize, killing 429 men. The family was notified by telegram Dec. 21, 1941 that Budd was among the missing and received another February 18, 1942 declaring him deceased but unrecovered. The family held a memorial service for him in Browns Valley in May of 1942.

BROWNS VALLEY, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO