Laws regulating abortion in North Carolina date back to 1881

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, abortion will be banned immediately in roughly a dozen states. In North Carolina, the future of abortion rights is less clear. The state has updated its laws about abortion at least three times, including once in 1973...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

