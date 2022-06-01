ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUM3p_0fxQgbQO00
Golfer Fatal Accident FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Encompass Championship golf tournament in Glenview, Ill., June 21, 2014. Professional golfer Bryant was killed and his wife was injured when a truck slammed into their SUV while they were stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida roadway for a construction crew, authorities said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)

POLK CITY, Fla. — (AP) — Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.

Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

Bryant's older brother, Brad, also won on the PGA Tour. They both qualified for the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Bryant's career was marked by humility and perseverance, and he was awarded the Ben Hogan Award by the Golf Writers Association of America in 2006 for staying active in golf despite physical setbacks.

He had rotator cuff surgery in 1992 that sent him bouncing around mini-tours and trips to PGA Tour qualifying school to keep his card. He also had surgery on both elbows, and he won his first tournament at the 2004 Texas Open.

Nothing could top the 2005 season. He held off Fred Couples to win the Memorial, saving par from a creek on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village. And at the Tour Championship at East Lake to end the year, he opened with a 62 and went wire-to-wire, winning by six shots over Woods.

That remains the most shots Woods finished behind as a runner-up.

According to the sheriff's office, the Bryants' SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it, the sheriff's office said.

It said an investigation was ongoing. Bryant lived in nearby Auburndale.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many," the PGA Tour Champions tweeted.

Bryant is survived by his second wife, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren. His first wife, Cathy, preceded him in death. She died in 2017 of brain cancer, 11 months after her diagnosis.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

FHP: Fatal crash claims life of Plant City teen

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Plant City teenager was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 19-year-old male was speeding westbound on I-4 near US 98 shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the interstate, struck a fence, and overturned before crashing into a tree.
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
East Lake, FL
Polk County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Polk County, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Polk City, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Polk City, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Tiger Woods
blackchronicle.com

Florida woman begged for her life before being shot, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with tried murder after attacking a lady in Titusville Thursday evening time, police acknowledged. NBC affiliate WESH reported officers responded to Willow Avenue at spherical 11 p.m. and seen a blood-covered girl fleeing for her life from a male attacker.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Open#Central Florida#Golf Course#Accident#Ap#The Pga Tour#The Ben Hogan Award
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
WSB Radio

Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dead at 95

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby whose image adorned the company’s products beginning in 1928, died Friday. She was 95. Gerber announced Cook’s death in an Instagram post on Saturday. According to The New York Times, Cook died in St. Petersburg, Florida. “Gerber is deeply saddened by...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida house party shooting leaves four teenagers hospitalized

A Florida home occasion abruptly ended on Saturday evening when pictures have been fired in Malabar. Throughout a big open home occasion, a disturbance broke out between two males, and one in all them started firing pictures, in response to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m.
MALABAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Westbound lanes of I-4 reopen after crash near Osceola-Polk county line

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near the Osceola-Polk county line late Friday evening, with injuries reported. A live traffic camera of where the crash occurred can be viewed in the video player above. The crash caused the closure of all westbound lanes...
LAKE MARY, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy