Austin, TX

Poll finds support for same-sex marriage at all-time high

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — June marks the official start of Pride Month, and a new national poll released Wednesday shows support reached an all-time high in the United States for same-sex marriage.

The newest figures released by Gallup found that 71% of Americans now agree same-sex couples should have their marriages recognized as legal and share the same rights as other unions. That approval rate is one percentage point higher than last year’s number, which previously was the highest ever measured.

Pride Month 2022: Ways to celebrate in Austin

Gallup shared in a news release that it began asking people for their thoughts about same-sex marriage in 1996, and at that time only 27% of Americans supported legalization. It wasn’t until 2011, the polling organization noted, that support for these unions exceeded a majority.

The Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges made same-sex marriage legal across the U.S. in 2015. However, some legal experts and LGBTQ+ advocates expressed concern about that ruling’s standing if the justices ultimately decide to overturn Roe v. Wade because they argue the two cases rest on the same legal precedent. A draft opinion that leaked last month hinted the court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn the landmark Roe case, which guarantees abortion rights nationwide.

Gallup’s latest polling found that those who said they attended church every week are the main demographic holdout against same-sex marriages. The new numbers show 58% are opposed to them, while 40% are in favor.

Not much current data exists about how Texans specifically feel on this topic. According to the data archive posted online, the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin last asked residents about their opinion on same-sex marriage in June 2017. At that time, 55% said gay and lesbian couples should have the right to marry , while 32% said they should not.

In a poll released earlier this year in April , the Texas Politics Project found that 31% of respondents believed gay and lesbian people experienced some discrimination, while 29% said they think this group experiences a lot of discrimination. The poll also showed that 22% of respondents felt gay and lesbian people experienced “not very much” discrimination or “none at all” (13%).

Cherry Martinez
2d ago

I don't have a problem with how people want to live their lives but I'm just tired of this being shoved down my throat.

#Gay Marriage#Same Sex Marriages#Abortion Rights#Racism#Gallup#Americans#Supreme Court#Lgbtq
