ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rally for Massachusetts Parentage Act at Boston Statehouse

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmheU_0fxQgUCB00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts may have been the first in the nation to legalize gay marriage, but the state still falls behind when it comes to parentage.

Mass Senior Action Council advocating for elderly medicare cost relief

22News learned what a bill on Beacon Hill would do to protect parental rights.

To kick off Pride Month, there was a rally at the State House to call on the legislature to pass the Massachusetts Parentage Act. There are many paths to parenthood, and advocates of the bill believe Massachusetts has not stayed up to date.

Parentage is the legal parent-child relationship. This bill would update language and fill in the gaps in current law to recognize children born through assisted reproduction, surrogacy, and to same-gender parents.

As the law stands now, some children have to wait six months or longer to establish their parent-child relationship. Current law disproportionately affects same-gender couples, as they do not have the same protections as heterosexual couples do in the rest of the country.

Currently, same-gender married couples still need to undergo an adoption process to fully secure parentage.

“When your parental rights are not secure, and your legal parentage rights are not secure, it leaves the parents feeling very vulnerable, but of course also the children feeling really vulnerable,” said Kate LeBlanc, Executive Director of Resolve New England.

Every New England state except Massachusetts has an updated parentage law. Every New England state except Massachusetts has an updated parentage law.

The legislative session ends on July 31st.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
94.3 WCYY

10 Safest Places to Live in New Hampshire and Massachusetts Right Now

Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
FUN 107

Massachusetts Democrats to Nominate Candidates This Weekend

With all of the hoopla over the national midterm elections this fall, many have probably forgotten that Massachusetts has a fairly significant governor's race in November. While all gubernatorial elections are important, this contest is perhaps even more so since there is no incumbent. After serving two terms, Republican Governor Charlie Baker opted not to seek re-election this year. Not only that, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito isn't interested in the job, either.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Racism#Medicare#Beacon Hill#The State House#Resolve New England
WWLP

Legislature’s approach to east-west rail authority remains clouded

A passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts looms as one of the most impactful projects on the table now that Gov. Charlie Baker and federal officials have identified a "path forward" for it, but lawmakers still will not say what -- if anything -- they will do in the next two months to get the idea off the ground.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBUR

State Sen. Dianne Wilkerson went to prison for bribery. Now she wants her old job back

Former state Sen. Dianne Wilkerson, who resigned and went to prison after video caught her stuffing $100 bills into her bra, is mounting a comeback. Wilkerson recently filed signatures in an effort to regain her old Senate seat in Boston. And despite her bribery conviction, several voters in her district said they are willing to give the eight-term legislator a second chance.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘We have no law protecting my parentage from being challenged’; Beacon Hill urged to update legal protections for LGBTQ families

Surrounded by rainbow umbrellas outside the Massachusetts State House, Rep. Kay Khan said she has a “good feeling” that Beacon Hill can successfully pass a bill bolstering equitable legal protections for LGBTQ families within the remaining two months of the legislative session. Khan, the House’s lead sponsor of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Big Country 96.9

Do You Know What Purple Paint On A Fence Post Means in Maine?

Maine is one of several states in which purple paint on a fence post (or a stone or a tree) has a specific meaning. If you see it, turn around. Here's why. In Maine, purple paint means "no trespassing." Maine is one of 16 states to have the "purple paint law." The other states include Texas, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Idaho, Arkansas, Montana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and Indiana.
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy