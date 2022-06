The NBA Finals are already going to have some conspicuous absences due to COVID-19, but, at least for now, none are players. Broadcasters Jeff Van Gundy and Adrian Wojnarowski — both of ESPN — will not be on the call for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors after testing positive for the viral malady, according to reporting from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO