ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chick-fil-A is testing out autonomous delivery robots

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqvsm_0fxQfnyt00

Chick-fil-A is testing out new autonomous delivery robots in three states.

Chick-fil-A in a news release says they are testing out autonomous delivery robots at limited locations in California, Florida and Texas. These robots can help cut delivery costs, improve restaurant operations and provide customers with the food order they expect.

The delivery robots have artificial intelligence systems and special cameras that help them “navigate traffic patterns, pedestrians, and even maneuver through and bike lanes, busy malls, and sidewalks,” Chick-fil-A says.

WSB says the robots can travel about 15 miles per hour and for now they are only traveling about a mile around the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A says during the testing process, they will have “safety chasers” following the robots in cars to make sure they get to the destination safely.

“It’s always going to be about well-prepared, quality food. But where and how you consume your Chick-fil-A meal based on your daily needs is constantly changing. We want to learn how to extend our hospitality from our restaurants to meet you where you are,” says John Featherston, senior director of new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

If the robots are successful in the testing out process, WSB says they could expand the program to the rest of the country’s Chick-fil-A locations, but there is no timeline.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

ATLANTA — (AP) — The nation's leading cybersecurity agency released a final version Friday of an advisory it previously sent state officials on voting machine vulnerabilities in Georgia and other states that voting integrity activists say weakens a security recommendation on using barcodes to tally votes. The advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Cars
WSB Radio

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. The acknowledgment was the first public comment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The Robots#Vehicles#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSB Radio

Siblings sentenced in 1993 California cold case murder

REDDING, Calif. — A brother and sister have been sentenced for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder in California. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says Curtis Dean Culver and Shanna Nicole Culver, were sentenced last week for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder of Frank McAlister in California. Both were sentenced to voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert, and multiple assault charges. Curtis was charged with 35 years in prison and Shanna was charged with 20 years in prison.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
WSB Radio

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
WSB Radio

2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won't be on Michigan ballot

DETROIT — (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy