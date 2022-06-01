Troopers searching for teen missing from Petit Jean State Park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered 13-year-old last seen Monday at Petit Jean State Park.

According to investigators, Jessica Lynn Lowery was last seen at 11 p.m. in the campground area of the park near 1564 Petit Jean Mountain Road.

Lowery is described as a white girl standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal tank top, gray shorts and blue Crocs sandals.

Anyone who has information on the location of 13-year-old Jessica Lynn Lowery is asked to call the Conway County Sheriff’s Office at 501-354-2411.

