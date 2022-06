LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly led officers on two separate chases within the last few days. The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, June 2, to ask for the public’s help to find Steven Drake, 47. It said Drake is suspected of felony criminal damage and allegedly led officers on two chases within the last few days.

