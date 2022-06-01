ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Man accused of Waupaca County arson charged in murder-for-hire plot

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in connection with arson and mutilating a corpse allegedly attempted to hire prison mates to kill witnesses. According to a criminal complaint, many inmates at the Waupaca County Jail said Steven D. Eggert attempted to conduct a murder-for-hire scheme. Eggert is...

www.wbay.com

