Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police find missing man

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

Jimmy Harper

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: Chesterfield Police announced Jimmy Harper has been located.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to police, 81-year-old Jimmy Harper was last seen near his home on the 3200 block of Able Terrace at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a dark-colored hat.

Spotsylvania Police looking for deadly hit-and-run suspect

Harper has grey hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’10” and weighs about 154 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Harper’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

