A metaverse prophet’s warning

By DEREK ROBERTSON
POLITICO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust minutes before we sent this newsletter out, Meta’s COO Sheryl Sandberg announced via — what else — a Facebook post that she’s stepping down after nearly a decade and a half with the tech giant. In Sandberg’s time with the company it went from...

Guest B1
2d ago

just because you changed the name doesn't mean you changed your history it stays

Philip Rosedale
Damon Krukowski
Vangelis
Sheryl Sandberg
