A look at the history of Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At certain times of the day, the trains that brought the people and the businesses to Gastonia 150 years ago still run through town. But when the textile industry dried up and the mills shuttered, Gastonia was left at a crossroads. For years, the city was stagnant. But now, change and growth are all over town.

“We think we will make it,” joked Doug Howe.

If 76 years in business isn’t enough to prove, they’ve got it, Doug said, just taste their food. Then, you’ll understand why RO’s Bar-B-Que is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Gastonia.

“We’re as low tech as you can get,” said Doug. “It works, plus we’re not smart enough to be high tech.

Change isn’t on their menu. Their restaurant is a place where people come to remember, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t happy to see what’s going on in their hometown.

“This end of town was, for years, has kind of been let go,” said Doug. “Now, everything is coming this way.”

Growth is happening all over Gastonia, but that hasn’t always been the case.

“I was really frustrated because I saw other things in other areas,” said Mayor Walker Reid.

Growing up, Rankin Lake was the place to be for Mayor Reid. Until officials shut it down, with an explanation that still doesn’t sit well to this day.

“They closed down the park because some people felt uncomfortable of some people being more people than they were,” remembered Reid.

The lake was closed for 30 years. Empty shops were on Main Street.

But now, after years of hard work, things have changed.

“That was one of my areas that I fought so hard for,” said Mayor Reid. “We have restaurants downtown, we have businesses.”

Now, Rankin Lake is open. There is a new community center there that’s booked all the time. You often see people taking a stroll around the lake or going fishing.

On Main Street, downtown businesses keep moving in. A new baseball park stands where an old, abandoned building once was.

“For the first time in my political career, I see positive growth taking place on all four sides of the city. North, South, East, and West,” said Mayor Reid. “The fact that those buildings are gone, and now we have a jewel sitting in the middle of downtown Gastonia.”

From the parking lot at RO’s, you can see the lights from the ballfield. On game nights, Doug says it’s a reminder of where Gastonia is going and how RO’s has been there to see it all.

“They build places where it looks like it’s been there forever, and you can tell, this really has,” said Doug.

While some things are better left as is, like the slaw recipe at RO’s, there’s joy and opportunity in change.

