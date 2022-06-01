ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

A look at the history of Gastonia

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At certain times of the day, the trains that brought the people and the businesses to Gastonia 150 years ago still run through town. But when the textile industry dried up and the mills shuttered, Gastonia was left at a crossroads. For years, the city was stagnant. But now, change and growth are all over town.

“We think we will make it,” joked Doug Howe.

If 76 years in business isn’t enough to prove, they’ve got it, Doug said, just taste their food. Then, you’ll understand why RO’s Bar-B-Que is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Gastonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19a9cw_0fxQe8B600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372whl_0fxQe8B600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6c5C_0fxQe8B600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmPA4_0fxQe8B600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzPAr_0fxQe8B600

“We’re as low tech as you can get,” said Doug. “It works, plus we’re not smart enough to be high tech.

Change isn’t on their menu. Their restaurant is a place where people come to remember, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t happy to see what’s going on in their hometown.

“This end of town was, for years, has kind of been let go,” said Doug. “Now, everything is coming this way.”

Growth is happening all over Gastonia, but that hasn’t always been the case.

“I was really frustrated because I saw other things in other areas,” said Mayor Walker Reid.

Growing up, Rankin Lake was the place to be for Mayor Reid. Until officials shut it down, with an explanation that still doesn’t sit well to this day.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

“They closed down the park because some people felt uncomfortable of some people being more people than they were,” remembered Reid.

The lake was closed for 30 years. Empty shops were on Main Street.

But now, after years of hard work, things have changed.

“That was one of my areas that I fought so hard for,” said Mayor Reid. “We have restaurants downtown, we have businesses.”

Now, Rankin Lake is open. There is a new community center there that’s booked all the time. You often see people taking a stroll around the lake or going fishing.

Queen City Hometown: Gastonia’s ‘Bit of Hope’

On Main Street, downtown businesses keep moving in. A new baseball park stands where an old, abandoned building once was.

“For the first time in my political career, I see positive growth taking place on all four sides of the city. North, South, East, and West,” said Mayor Reid. “The fact that those buildings are gone, and now we have a jewel sitting in the middle of downtown Gastonia.”

From the parking lot at RO’s, you can see the lights from the ballfield.  On game nights, Doug says it’s a reminder of where Gastonia is going and how RO’s has been there to see it all.

“They build places where it looks like it’s been there forever, and you can tell, this really has,” said Doug.

While some things are better left as is, like the slaw recipe at RO’s, there’s joy and opportunity in change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Collin Cunningham

Final Friday in Charlotte: County wants Panthers refund, affordable units, median home prices and more

See You Space Cowboy...(Wes Hicks/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Friday, June 3 may be a warm one in Charlotte as temperaturesmax out at 82, but readers may want to wear black — both to soak up the rain possible between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. but to mourn this Roundup. Today's collection of Charlotte articles will be the last to impart the insight, conciseness and wit on the Queen City, but NewsBreak will still bring users daily Charlotte content.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

More than 800 without power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Laurens and Greenville Counties, according to Duke Energy. According to the company, the power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday. Below is a list of the counties and the number of customers...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Gastonia, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
WCNC

Did a meteorite fall at WCNC Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mysterious object, which seemingly fell from the sky, broke a window at WCNC Charlotte Thursday and prompted a still-unsolved mystery: Is this a meteorite?. Amanda Mullen, an employee of WCNC Charlotte's parent company Tegna, was at her desk Thursday when she learned the mysterious object...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Park#Ro#Qc News
Axios Charlotte

12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […] The post 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday. The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon). Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home

A large number of officers responded to a home on North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center. This is the furthest a bill promoting medical marijuana has made it in North Carolina. It passed a senate legislative committee and now goes to the full Senate. Union County elementary school...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Police searching for missing Gaston County man

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police Department is searching for a missing 83-year-old man from Mount Holly. William Millard Stamey was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. leaving his home in the 900 block of Kelly Road. At that time, he was driving his red 2021 GMC...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

89-year-old woman with cognitive issues missing in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 89-year-old Morganton woman, officials said Thursday. Authorities are searching for Nina Thompson Anderson who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anderson is described as five feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. […]
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owners of the Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has notified the city it intends to close its doors at the end of this month. It is an extended stay motel that also serves as sort of a private shelter, offering low-income people a place to live and gets help from faith-based organizations and churches. Its closure will impact more than 100 local families.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive home tour: LaToya Evans shows off $1.15M south Charlotte home

Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Entrepreneur LaToya Evans recently closed on a castle-like $1.15 million home in south Charlotte. “One of the most powerful things about me and […] The post Exclusive home tour: LaToya Evans shows off $1.15M south Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy