Altoona, PA

Morgan, Rebecca, and Joe take on the Bean Boozled: Fiery Five Challenge

By Morgan Koziar
WTAJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Rebecca, Morgan, and Joe Murgo take...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Benefit walk planned for former Huntingdon band teacher

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a friend and colleague was diagnosed with liver cancer, two Huntingdon County band directors will be walking to bring awareness to the cause. Mark Morningstar touched the lives of music students throughout Huntingdon County, but at the end of 2021, he received a diagnosis that would bring some of his […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

Chef Janet’s recipe for Scalloped Potatoes & Ham

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Need a yummy side dish for dinner or a nice addition to your summer barbecue? Try this recipe for Scalloped Potatoes & Ham. Slice potatoes in a thin layer with flour, onions, salt, and pepper. Top with layers of ham and cheese. Repeat for 2-3...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Walmart fulfillment center coming to Franklin County with 1,000+ jobs

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Walmart has announced plans to build a high-tech fulfillment center in Franklin County. The new 1.5 million-square-foot facility will be located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court in Greencastle and is set to open in 2024, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the south-central Pennsylvania region. The fulfillment center will implement […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Raising Cane’s opening June 14 in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Canic lovers rejoice, the popular Louisana chicken-based chain is opening its second Pennsylvania location in State College. At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Raising Cane’s, located at 228 East College Avenue in downtown State College will open its doors. There will be a two-hour grand opening celebration, running […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

DETAILS: $215,000 – This is a brand new listing and it is agent-owned…. It’s a 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely updated home in Altoona…. The property got a new roof in 2019, new central AC in 2018, hardwood floors refinished in 2020, hot water heater replaced in 2020… The attic is heated and also has central air. It also has some great outdoor space with patio and fenced backyard.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Gross family speaks on PSU student’s tragic death

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The family of late Penn State University student Justine Gross is searching for answers to what they say are gaps in the account of her last night alive. “She really did light up the room, all the time,” said Justine’s sister Jasmine Owarish-Gross. Justine grew up in Summit, New Jersey […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Co. church burglar broke window, made hot chocolate: Police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s holding basket fundraiser for longtime employee

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s is holding a basket raffle fundraiser to help a longtime employee with medical bills. Folks can purchase a set of 25 tickets for five dollars at the sauce plant next to the water park Monday through Friday. Tickets can be placed in 48 different baskets donated by employees. Director of Food […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Annual Juneteenth celebration coming Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 13 annual Juneteenth celebration in Huntingdon County is just weeks away. The event will take place from noon until 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 18th at Portstown Park. and is open to all community members. Juneteenth celebrates the day, June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were informed of their […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bridge replacement project to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bridge replacement work will begin on the bridge that carries Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River in Allegheny Township. On Monday, June 6, J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., of Mount Pleasant, will begin bridge demolition and replacement work. Traffic will be detoured until Sept. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone senior to compete in national competition

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior at Tyrone Area High School is doing something no other student has ever done before. “Last year Mario came in fourth in the state,” Leah Deskevich, Speech Team Co-Advisor, Tyrone Area High School. “This year he was our local, our regional, our state, our national semi-finalist, and […]
TYRONE, PA

