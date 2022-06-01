Work Van Overturned on County Road 19 / UPDATED

Deputy Floyd County Coroner John Hamilton identified the victim as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, a homeless gentleman. Floyd was crossing Turner McCall northbound near the Second Avenue merger when he was struck by a Ford F-250 work truck, Hamilton says. The truck driver was taken to the hospital to be examined.
A Cherokee County man was hurt in a motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports that crash occurred on County Road 20 around 2:15pm and involved a 2014 Harley-Davidson. That driver, listed as a male resident of Sand Rock, was treated for injuries sustained in the mishap.
Hall County Fire Rescue confirmed Monday evening that they responded to a call about a "possible drowning" in the area of Oconee Circle. The victim, Jason Smith, 50, is believed to be from Gainesville, but investigators are trying to confirm his most recent address. Hall County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Cochran told AccessWDUN the man's family is in Forsyth.
A crash in Chattooga County involving three vehicles Saturday evening left eight injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Six people were transported to the hospital and the other two refused treatment at the crash scene. Two of the drivers were among those taken to Atrium Health Floyd from the...
UPDATE – 4:45 p.m. Turner McCall Boulevard between East 12th Street and East 8th Street was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, appears to have crossed the east side of...
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Polk County police arrested a man on Saturday they clocked driving nearly 40 mph over the speed limit. Traffic unit officers were conducting speed enforcement at the intersection of Highway 278 and Yorkville Highway on Saturday when they spotted a driver of a silver Ford Fusion going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Turner McCall Boulevard and East 12th Street in Rome were re-opened around 9:20. The roads were closed for a time early this (Monday) morning due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The accident occurred in the area of Zaxby’s on Turner-McCall and at this point it has been confirmed that one person had died.
(Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security – Alabama) WEIS Radio has learned that a man was air-lifted for treatment of both 2nd and 3rd degree burns from an incident involving a campfire on Friday. Emergency personnel quickly responded to an area near Blackwell’s...
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala. ALEA...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Cade Reddington was last seen June 2 at ACE Academy in Canton. Cade is described as 6 feet, 150 pounds with...
Jeremiah Williams, age 30 of Anniston – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Brian Thomas, 33 of Centre – Conditional Release Order;. Shenetha Stubbs, age 42 of Leesburg – Failure to Appear (two counts);. Robyn Garcia, age 45 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear;. and. Robert Acker, age...
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for suspected thieves of cattle gates in the southern end of the county. In a social media post Friday, the sheriff's office said multiple property owners in the area of W.H Hayes Road and Geiger Road have had cattle gates stolen in the past several weeks.
An Adairsville woman riding a moped is dead and a Calhoun motorist faces misdemeanor homicide-by-vehicle charges following a Thursday night collision at Ga. 140 and U.S. 41. According to preliminary reports from the Georgia State Patrol:. On June 2, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol Post 3 Cartersville...
A two-vehicle wreck was reported in Cherokee County around 7:05 Friday morning. According to the Decatur post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that collision involved an 18-wheeler and a truck pulling a trailer, with the mishap occurring along Highway 411 near County Road 34. No word yet on any...
A wreck Friday afternoon on U.S. 441/GA 15 near Hollywood sent three people to the hospital. The crash at the intersection of John Wood Road also resulted in charges being filed against one of the drivers. Troopers were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on June 3. They...
ATLANTA — Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Downtown Connector, police said. Atlanta Police responded to a three-vehicle wreck near Fulton Street in the southbound lanes just before 3 a.m. They said the preliminary investigation revealed a driver was traveling northbound in...
MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow are searching for someone they say set a historic home on fire, causing it and two others to burn to the ground. Firefighters were called to The District, a city-owned community space in Morrow, around midnight. They battled the blaze for several hours, but were unable to save the homes.
