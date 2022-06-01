ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Work Van Overturned on County Road 19 / UPDATED

By Joshua Hommes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of a work van lost control of the 2019 Nissan, and overturned it on...

Comments / 0

Sand Rock Man Hurt in Saturday Afternoon Motorcycle Crash

A Cherokee County man was hurt in a motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports that crash occurred on County Road 20 around 2:15pm and involved a 2014 Harley-Davidson. That driver, listed as a male resident of Sand Rock, was treated for injuries sustained in the mishap.
SAND ROCK, AL
Victim in 'possible drowning' in North Hall Co. identified

Hall County Fire Rescue confirmed Monday evening that they responded to a call about a "possible drowning" in the area of Oconee Circle. The victim, Jason Smith, 50, is believed to be from Gainesville, but investigators are trying to confirm his most recent address. Hall County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Cochran told AccessWDUN the man's family is in Forsyth.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Three-vehicle collision on U.S. 27 in Chattooga County sends six to the hospital; victims included three children and two of the drivers.

A crash in Chattooga County involving three vehicles Saturday evening left eight injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Six people were transported to the hospital and the other two refused treatment at the crash scene. Two of the drivers were among those taken to Atrium Health Floyd from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Georgia#Kingston#Nissan#Alabama State Troopers
Pedestrian fatality on Turner McCall Boulevard

UPDATE – 4:45 p.m. Turner McCall Boulevard between East 12th Street and East 8th Street was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, appears to have crossed the east side of...
ROME, GA
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Zaxby’s in Rome Monday Morning

Turner McCall Boulevard and East 12th Street in Rome were re-opened around 9:20. The roads were closed for a time early this (Monday) morning due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The accident occurred in the area of Zaxby’s on Turner-McCall and at this point it has been confirmed that one person had died.
Man Air-Lifted for Treatment of Burns from Campfire on Friday

(Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security – Alabama) WEIS Radio has learned that a man was air-lifted for treatment of both 2nd and 3rd degree burns from an incident involving a campfire on Friday. Emergency personnel quickly responded to an area near Blackwell’s...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Motorcycle crash kills man in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala. ALEA...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, June 6th

Jeremiah Williams, age 30 of Anniston – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Brian Thomas, 33 of Centre – Conditional Release Order;. Shenetha Stubbs, age 42 of Leesburg – Failure to Appear (two counts);. Robyn Garcia, age 45 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear;. and. Robert Acker, age...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Jackson County authorities on the lookout after cattle gate thefts

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for suspected thieves of cattle gates in the southern end of the county. In a social media post Friday, the sheriff's office said multiple property owners in the area of W.H Hayes Road and Geiger Road have had cattle gates stolen in the past several weeks.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Crash near Hollywood sends 3 to hospital

A wreck Friday afternoon on U.S. 441/GA 15 near Hollywood sent three people to the hospital. The crash at the intersection of John Wood Road also resulted in charges being filed against one of the drivers. Troopers were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on June 3. They...
CLARKESVILLE, GA

