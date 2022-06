NAPLES (WGME) -- A Maine man suffered head injuries and had to be flown to a hospital after his dirt bike collided with a pickup truck in Naples on Thursday. According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Joshua Cavallaro of Naples was riding an off-road dirt bike when he collided with the passenger side of a pickup truck that was turning left onto Maplewood Road from Songo School Road around 2:30 p.m. The dirt bike then went under the truck and was dragged.

NAPLES, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO