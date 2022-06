Fires have wreaked havoc on New Mexico this year. In fact, it looks as though we are heading towards the worst 365 days in our state's history. "The seemingly endless inferno that was sparked by two prescribed burns is helping to drive New Mexico to its worst fire year in modern history. Wildfires flaring up in various sizes have scorched more than 790,000 acres throughout New Mexico as of Wednesday, putting this fire season in a virtual tie with 2011, when state data shows just shy of 800,000 acres burned in wildland blazes." —Scott Wyland.

