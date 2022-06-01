A special place in Gastonia for a bit of hope

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It may be out in the country, but you don’t have to go far to find just a bit of hope.

“We had a kickball tournament at school,” said 10-year-old Bella, talking to Rocket.

It’s always the same question she asks her dad, Shawn, every Tuesday.

“She wants to know the weather every week. She wants to know, is it going to rain? Do we get to ride?” said Shawn.

For 22-year-old Madison Taylor, it’s not just the ride but the soundtrack that makes these times so special.

“Oh, the Wiggles!” laughed her mom, Jane. “It’s got to be the classic Wiggles, not the new ones.”

Bella is on the spectrum and Madison is non-verbal. Every Tuesday, the two head out to Bit of Hope Ranch in Gastonia for their weekly rides. Each has its own, special way of communicating. One that the horses at Bit of Hope Ranch completely understand.

“We rely on this way too much,” said Meg Vanderbilt, pointing to her mouth. “Horses read here,” said Meg, pointing to her heart.

Meg opened the ranch 13 years ago. At the time, she was a teacher and saw kids struggling. So, she found a way to help save everyone.

“Our horses are on second, third, fourth careers. They’ve got their own backstories their own challenges, none of our horses is perfect,” said Meg.

It’s the horse’s stories that help kids and adults alike connect with them.

“Many of our horses are trauma survivors themselves,” said Kristin Jaeger, the clinical director. They have many different programs and sessions at the ranch. Kristin said they have seen a major demand since COVID hit.

“We have folks who come out here feeling broken and lost,” said Kristin. “Then, they find a sense of purpose.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

All the clients work with a horse trainer and a therapist. Kristin said, it helps them understand and overcome their real-life problems outside of the stable.

“We learn to more effectively communicate,” said Kristin. “We learn horse language, horse behavior. And in doing so, we can translate to what we’re doing into our real relationships, our everyday lives.”

What happens at the ranch, is something special. The transformations kids and adults go through is hard to describe, even for Shawn, who’s been taking Bella here for a year.

“It’s hard to put into words how deeply grateful I am,” said Shawn.

It’s a gift so special, so important, and so life-changing… the gift of hope.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.