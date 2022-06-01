ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Urbandale police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANDALE, Iowa — Police in Urbandale are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. Police say Jaeden...

www.kcci.com

KCRG.com

Three dead in shooting outside Ames church

A lottery to buy tickets for the Field of Dreams baseball game this August is officially open. Lost Island Waterpark opens, theme park to open later than planned. Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer season in Waterloo. Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County. Updated: 4 hours...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa State Daily

Update: Gunman knew victims, bought ammo one hour before shooting

Two Iowa State students were killed in the Cornerstone Church Shooting on Thursday, according to Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald. “Yesterday we experienced a tragic event that we honestly thought we [would] never see in our county,” Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday. “The Story County Sheriff's Office, who wishes to extend our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family of all the deceased and all affected by this tragedy.”
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police report Three Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests in separate cases; Officers arrested two of the three early this (Friday) morning. On Thursday, Police arrested 26-year-old Laura Lee Lagois of Sioux City at 903 N. Sumner Street for first offense OWI. Authorities transported Lagois to the Union County Jail and released her on bond.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Cornerstone Church gunman targeted ex-girlfriend, authorities say

AMES, IOWA — Story County authorities say the fatal shooting of two women outside an Ames church on Thursday was a targeted incident and the gunman took his own life after shooting them.  The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Ames.  The church was hosting a Salt Company gathering […]
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol: 2 People Killed In Jasper County Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

(Monroe, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County that has left two women dead. Troopers say the crash happened just before 8:00 p-m on Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Investigators say 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow of Monroe was headed the wrong way when the crash happened. Her SUV slammed into another SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella. Troopers say Vance died before she could be taken to a hospital. Findlow made it to the hospital but doctors weren’t able to save her life.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Fleeing After Wife is Found Dead

A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa authorities ask for help to find gunman who shot 16-year-old

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday. Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the area of Sixth Avenue North and North 22nd Street.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

2 victims and suspect dead in shooting outside Ames church

AMES, Iowa — Three people, including the alleged shooter, are dead following a shooting outside an Ames Church. It happened at the Cornerstone Church on US 30 in Ames shortly before 7:00 p.m. Thursday. The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two people were shot and killed by a male gunman outside the […]
AMES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Accused of Murdering Wife Seeks to Suppress Evidence

An Ottumwa man accused of murdering his wife last year is seeking to suppress the state’s evidence against him, according to court documents. In documents filed earlier this week, attorneys for Gregory Showalter, 62, allege a deputy of the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office conducted an illegal warrantless search of vehicles registered to and owned by Showalter.
OTTUMWA, IA
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed, Gunman Dead After Shooting Outside Iowa Church

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said. The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said. The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated, Lennie said. (credit: KCCI) The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned Friday morning. The sheriff’s office told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AMES, IA
WHO 13

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames. The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the […]
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Iowa construction worker killed after being pinned by equipment

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed while working on a bridge, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews were called at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the bridge that’s currently under construction on Highway 92, where it crosses the North Skunk River.
radiokmzn.com

TWO DEAD AFTER WRONG WAY CRASH IN JASPER COUNTY

Two women are dead after a wrong way accident Thursday night (6/2) on Highway 163. The Iowa State Patrol says just before 8pm, an SUV driven by 79-year-old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was going the wrong way on the eastbound lane of Highway 163 in Jasper County. At mile marker 22, Findlow’s vehicle hit an SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella head on. Findlow was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where she died from her injuries. Vance was pronounced dead at the scene.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
KEYC

Authorities rescue 65 dogs and puppies in ‘terrible condition’

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities have removed 65 dogs and puppies from a property near Hedrick. The ARL received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida who was working on an animal neglect case where dogs had gone missing and were thought to be at a property in Iowa. Responders went to the suspected property and found dogs and puppies living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, with little protection from the elements. Some puppies were in wire cages inside a camper with no heat.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA

