Fire in San Rafael

On Monday, July 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at Campus Park in City Center, there will be a parade, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and fireworks. Campus Park, featuring the Sky Room outdoor performance space and amphitheater, will again be open to the public for some 4th of July summer fun. Spectators will enjoy live music by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band and the New Mexico Philharmonic. Following the musical performances, a spectacular fireworks show will begin. Admission to these events is free. For those wishing to only view the fireworks and not wanting to attend the musical performances or visit Campus Park, there is ample parking available in the multiple lots surrounding City Center. Visitors may park in the lots and tailgate as they enjoy a dazzling fireworks display.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO