ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, NM

Fire in San Rafael

cibolacitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire in San Rafael on this morning of May 28 completely destroyed...

www.cibolacitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Firefighter seriously hurt in helicopter water drop on N.M. wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A firefighter was seriously injured when a helicopter dropped a load of water on several members of a hotshot crew Sunday morning as they helped contain the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The member of the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew underwent multiple surgeries at an Albuquerque hospital...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Moments before bus crashes near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about why an Albuquerque bus driver drove directly into a concrete wall under I-25, sending some of his passengers to the hospital. Passengers could see the crash coming and even tried to stop it. In April, ABQ Ride bus driver Monty Gresham was heading down the frontage road […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Osuna Rd. NE and Wyoming Rd. NE shortly after midnight Thursday into Friday. APD says one person died on scene from their injuries. According to APD a red 2020 Challenger, without its headlights on, was going […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

APD's Open Space Division finds large bosque fire on patrol

Metro police and fire officials are fighting to prevent and quickly put out fires in our Bosque. KOAT toured the damage of a recent bosque fire along with Albuquerque police. Albuquerque Police's Open Space Division spends most of their year patrolling our Bosque. KOAT interviewed Sgt. Chris Schroeder just before...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grants Fire And Rescue#Milan Fire Department#Superior Ambulance
rrobserver.com

BREAKING: City to investigate flooding in Enchanted Hills

Rio Rancho residents are having to navigate through a flood down Enchanted Hills Boulevard. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho is looking into a report of a water leak in Enchanted Hills between NM 528 and Lincoln Avenue/Jager Drive on Thursday morning. “We won’t know the severity until they’ve...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Staying behind bars, Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire, Eastern NM storms, Red River tourism, Isotopes camp

Friday’s Top Stories What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9 Three firefighters injured battling the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire ABQ city councilors push back against ‘Safe Outdoor Spaces’ legislation LeBron James becomes first billionaire active NBA player: Forbes Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch 100 days of war: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

I-25 southbound reopened following crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — I-25 southbound has been closed at Montgomery due to a crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road and the backup stretches for at least a mile. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KOAT for the latest information.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cibola County, NM
City
San Rafael, NM
City
Milan, NM
City
Grants, NM
rrobserver.com

BREAKING: Police investigating crash at Unser and Southern

Rio Rancho first responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Unser and Southern boulevards Thursday afternoon. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The Rio Rancho Police Department is looking into a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Unser and Southern boulevards Thursday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was hurt. More...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Accident On N.M. 4 Near Intersection 502

Scene of a two-vehicle accident involving this Corvette sports vehicle and a ‘Geek Squad’ van that occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday on N.M. 4 near intersection 502. No injuries were reported. The accident was turned over to the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office so the cause is not known at this time or whether citations were issued. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrnm.gov

Fourth of July in the City of Rio Rancho

On Monday, July 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at Campus Park in City Center, there will be a parade, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and fireworks. Campus Park, featuring the Sky Room outdoor performance space and amphitheater, will again be open to the public for some 4th of July summer fun. Spectators will enjoy live music by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band and the New Mexico Philharmonic. Following the musical performances, a spectacular fireworks show will begin. Admission to these events is free. For those wishing to only view the fireworks and not wanting to attend the musical performances or visit Campus Park, there is ample parking available in the multiple lots surrounding City Center. Visitors may park in the lots and tailgate as they enjoy a dazzling fireworks display.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas recreation center to expand, construction to begin soon

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen accused in March fatal shooting to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diamond Salazar, one of the teens accused in a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque gas station, will remain behind bars until trial. The 19-year-old was arrested for her alleged role in the death of Kayla Montano in March at the Maverik on Princeton. Police are still searching for three other teens, 16-year-old Ty […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Missing Grants Man Found

GRANTS, N.M. – A missing man from Grants, 69-year-old Jesus “Jessi” Hernandez, was discovered by his wife on May 30 and taken to Grants Police Department. Hernandez was unharmed. On May 26, Hernandez was at Cibola General Hospital, he was wearing blue sweatpants, and a red shirt....
GRANTS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy