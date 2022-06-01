ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, NM

Legislative Education Study Committee to Meet in Santa Rosa

 2 days ago

SANTA FE – The Legislative Education Study Committee, meeting in June in Santa Rosa, is scheduled to hear from new LESC Director Gwen Perea Warniment, Ph.D., a teacher panel that will discuss the impacts of Covid-19 in elementary classrooms, and a...

rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Santa Rosa, NM
KRQE News 13

Last day to request absentee ballots for New Mexico primary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday, June 2, is the last day New Mexicans can request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Voters can request absentee ballots online. The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 7. The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one […]
ELECTIONS
Santa Fe Reporter

Finish Line in Sight

The Democratic primary race for state attorney general has been a bruiser. State Auditor Brian Colón and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez have been tossing haymakers at one another over the course of a high-dollar campaign for “the people’s lawyer” in New Mexico. Colón,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico schools urged to upgrade security, ask for mental health funds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, New Mexico’s education leaders are reminding school districts across the state to “tap into available funds” for mental health support services, while also upgrading school safety plans. The message Tuesday comes from the Public Education Department, which says federal relief funds “could […]
EDUCATION
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Lesc
Deming Headlight

New Mexico- Arizona interagency team educates public on wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. – Drought, coupled with high temperatures and strong winds has led to numerous large, destructive wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, and has kept firefighters very busy with suppression efforts. As a result, federal and state fire personnel are encouraging residents and visitors to take precaution to prevent human-caused wildfires, and to be aware of public use restrictions in place.
ARIZONA STATE
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kyma.com

Arizona Senator announces $17M returned to state taxpayers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has announced over $17 million has been returned to Arizonans since he was sworn into office in December 2020. Senator Kelly's constituent services team closed at least 6,000 cases throughout the years to help Arizona taxpayers receive benefits and payments owed by the federal government.
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Bottomless Lakes State Park

ROSWELL, N.M. — For this Celebrate New Mexico story Todd Kurtz visits the perfect spot to cool down in the southeastern part of our state. Bottomless Lake State Park was New Mexico's first state park. The crystal clear water makes for a perfect spot for summer activities.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

