More space for restaurant relocating from Highway 160 location. The Farmhouse on Boone Cafe not only has a new name, but also an altogether new location. The popular Ash Grove restaurant will now be called Farmhouse Bar and Grill. Formerly located at 106 East Boone Street, the business began operating out of their new location at 125 West Main Street on Wednesday, June 1. The new building is the former location for the old Deli Dazzle.

ASH GROVE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO