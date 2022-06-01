Will Perdue on NBA Finals 2022: ‘It’s going to be an entertaining series, but my money is on the Warriors’
Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to break down the NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
