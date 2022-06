SANTA FE – The Legislative Education Study Committee, meeting in June in Santa Rosa, is scheduled to hear from new LESC Director Gwen Perea Warniment, Ph.D., a teacher panel that will discuss the impacts of Covid-19 in elementary classrooms, and a roundtable discussion with students and legislators to discuss what students want from the New Mexico public education system.

