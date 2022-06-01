ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Slackers@Work: A Song for the Exhausted

By Gregory Warner
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a culture where working to the point of exhaustion is worn as a badge of pride, many young Chinese workers seek an outlet for their growing feelings around the hopelessness of work. Then, from deep within the internet comes a viral...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

This Australian candy shop has mesmerized the internet

After nearing a lockdown-induced bankruptcy, millions of people around the world now follow this Australian candy shop on social media. Every now and then, it is worth listening to your kids. That's what David King learned during the pandemic. What brought him to such a drastic measure?. MARY LOUISE KELLY,...
AUSTRALIA
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Opinion: The endurance of parents

Parents are just being hit on all sides, Indiana University sociologist Jessica Calarco told us. This winter, as omicron surged, her ongoing national survey found that 70% of mothers and 54% of fathers of children under the age of 18 felt overwhelmed. Roughly half of all parents have recently felt depressed and even hopeless, as despondent as during the first weeks of the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slackers#Chinese#Npr One#Pocket Casts#Rss
NPR

For Latinos, the Uvalde shooting has an extra layer of grief and trauma

It has been 10 days since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. And while the entire nation is reeling, for a certain group of people, it is hitting particularly hard - for Latinos, seeing the names, the photos of the victims, kids and teachers who look and sound like them. It's added a layer of grief and trauma. To talk through this, we have called Maria Maldonado-Morales. She's a clinical social worker at Texas Children's Hospital. Hey there. Welcome.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
NPR

Ukraine has Russian war wreckage on display as a reminder

Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold off Russian advances in the country's east. Bitter fighting continues for control of the city of Severodonetsk. But in the country's capital, life goes on with seemingly little effects of the war. And as NPR's Peter Granitz reports from Kyiv, the Ukrainian government is displaying destroyed Russian tanks on city streets to remind the population the war rages on.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Documentary About Truth Behind Civilian Massacre in Vietnam War ‘The Confession’ Launched on Kickstarter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022-- A documentary about the Civilian Massacre during the Vietnam War in 1965, ’ The Confession - A Priest and a Massacre Perpetrator ’ is launching on Kickstarter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005392/en/. A scene from The Confession....
ADVOCACY
NPR

Her Majesty has been unifying the United Kingdom for 70 years

Britain still has a monarchy in the 21st century. Despite the royal family's many scandals, the crown has retained the support of a majority of Britons. Some of that support has been on display in recent days as tens of thousands have turned out to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports on the monarchy's enduring appeal from St Paul's Cathedral in London.
MUSIC
NPR

'Ms. Marvel' star Iman Vellani is ready to officially join the MCU

NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks to the Pakistani-Canadian actress about the show's first season. Marvel fans will meet a superhero on screen for the first time next week. "Ms. Marvel" is the story of a 16-year-old Pakistani American girl named Kamala Khan who lives in Jersey City. She's a big fan of the Avengers, and at the beginning of the series, she goes to AvengerCon, an event for fans to celebrate earth's superheroes. That's where she discovers her own superpowers, enabled by a magical bracelet which belonged to her great-grandmother.
MOVIES
NPR

Asian women learn self-defense after attacks

With an increase in attacks on Asian Americans in New York City, some martial arts practitioners are offering self-defense classes to women. Asian American and Pacific Islander women in New York City are learning martial arts as a means to defend themselves. This follows a rise in anti-Asian violence in the city and across the country. Debbie Truong takes us to a class in Brooklyn, where the sport Muay Thai is taught.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Learning How to Grieve in Public

To insist, as the journalist John Gunther did, that Death Be Not Proud deserved to be published was to insist that the boy it memorialized deserved to be remembered, not only by his family but by the world. As his 17-year-old son, Johnny, died of cancer, Gunther drafted a candid portrait of his grief. When it was published, in 1949, his level of disclosure was still considered uncouth, and Gunther knew it. But Death Be Not Proud was a success, resonating with a United States shocked by the tragedy of the Second World War. By moving his anguish from the private sphere to the public one, Gunther inaugurated an enduring genre: the grief memoir.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy