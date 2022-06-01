ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma Water to host virtual town hall on drought impacts

By JULIA GREEN THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma Water will provide an update on current drought conditions and local conservation measures during a virtual town hall on Thursday, according to county officials. The 4 p.m. event is...

A County agency is pro-annexation. What land might the City of Sonoma add?

By Larry Barnett — The County of Sonoma’s Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO for short, governs the designation of spheres of influence of Sonoma County cities. A sphere of influence determines what land is or is not available to be incorporated into a city, and can be extended municipal services such as water, sewer, and policing.
SONOMA, CA
Napa County, cities consider teaming up for climate action plan

Napa County and its cities will decide whether to tackle climate change together, though what steps could emerge — be it phasing out natural gas use or pursuing zero waste — remains to be seen. The county Climate Action Committee with representatives from all the jurisdictions on May...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County Back in High Risk Covid Category

Sonoma County is back in the CDC’s high community level for COVID-19 transmission. Thirteen counties in California were bumped into the high-risk category on Thursday, including Marin, Mendocino and Napa Counties as well. That means the CDC is urging people in those counties to wear masks indoors again. But, a spokesperson says Sonoma County is not considering a new indoor mask mandate at this time.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Float House project hopes to provide everyone access to Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma is a place where literally the river runs through it, and it doesn't take long before the charm of the Petaluma river pulls you in. Getting on the water, however, is harder than you think. Greg Sabourin, Executive Director of Petaluma Small Craft Center, took us...
PETALUMA, CA
Sonoma County Farm Bureau executive director to retire

The executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau is retiring from her post after five years with the farmer and rancher advocacy group. Tawny Tesconi, 60, confirmed via email Thursday that she would be leaving the organization. A request seeking her final day on the job, as well as...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (1.4/22.2) – Tree work in Gualala from Pacific View Drive to Pacific Wood Road is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 6. Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should expect five-minute delays. Route 1 (20.3/21) – Tree work will...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SAN JOSE, CA
Possible countywide Mendocino County sales tax measure on Wednesday agenda

On Wednesday, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss in more detail a potential sales tax measure to fund water projects and fire services. Despite the hesitancy expressed by two supervisors last month, the board ultimately voted unanimously to have staff “begin drafting a sales tax ordinance regarding allocations for fire and water, and return to the full board on June 8, 2022.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
25% of Bay Area Residents Living in Poverty: Report

Even in one of the wealthiest areas on the planet, the latest numbers from a United Way Bay Area report show one in four people living in the region are living in poverty. It's a sobering statistic putting a spotlight on the Bay Area's growing income inequality. There are several...
ADVOCACY
New program offered in Cloverdale community

SOS Community Counseling is a nonprofit counseling agency and training program that provides therapeutic services to Sonoma County residents at its Cloverdale Clinic. The agency provides counseling services to individuals, couples and families, and partners with local school districts and government agencies to provide school-based and justice-based mental health services. Associate clinicians and trainees are supervised by a licensed clinician to assure that clients receive the personal care of a private practice at sliding scale rates. SOS has been serving Cloverdale students since the 2014-2015 school year, and is excited to continue to deepen their roots in the Cloverdale community since recent expansion to the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
CLOVERDALE, CA
Cal Fire investigating if PG&E line caused Old Fire near Napa

Cal Fire is investigating whether a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line is responsible for the 570-acre Old Fire that started Tuesday and continues to burn north of Napa. The investigation was disclosed in an incident report PG&E filed Thursday with the California Public Utilities Commission. Christopher Chow,...
NAPA, CA
Sonoma Developmental Center up for sale

The state’s Department of General Services (DGS), current custodian of the Eldridge property where the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC) and its antecedents have been located for over 130 years, has issued a “Request for Proposals” (RFP) to the development industry in an unexpected and, to local residents, unwelcome next step in outlining a future for the SDC.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Wine Country Fires Vindicate Climate Fears

Scorching temperatures are accelerating evaporation, reducing surface water and drying out soil and vegetation, causing earlier fruit ripening and posing an increasingly dangerous threat to the Sonoma County wine industry. According to US Drought Monitor research, Sonoma County has been experiencing severe drought for more than 20 consecutive months, depressing...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Return of Indoor Mask Mandate Met With Some Confusion in Fremont

Alameda County reinstated their indoor mask mandate Thursday, but in Fremont, many businesses and residents said it was met with some confusion. "I think there was a little bit of confusion. I don't think everybody yet knows that the mask mandate has happened again,” said Amia Bakery employee, Yunee. “But, there was one customer, before you guys came in and we just, you know, politely asked them to put a mask on and if they refuse, then we just kind of tell them, we can't serve you have your mask on.”
FREMONT, CA
Live theater to open in downtown Santa Rosa

Live theater will return to downtown Santa Rosa in September when the Left Edge Theatre, a resident company at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts since 2015, moves to the site of the former Best of Burma restaurant at 528 Seventh St., just off Mendocino Avenue. Renovations are planned at...
SANTA ROSA, CA

