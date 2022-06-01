Cibola County COVID-19

CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. – Cibola County is returning to work. The unemployment rate in Cibola is now below prepandemic levels; even with the good news, there are still 2,156 eligible people in the county that are currently unemployed. Unemployment skyrocketed largely thanks to COVID-19; Cibola County was not alone in shutting down its economy during this period of time. The shutdown did not immediately affect the unemployment numbers in Cibola, but its impact was undeniable, surging unemployment over 14 percent.
The Cibola County Board of Commissioners worked their way through a lengthy agenda at their Thursday, May 26 regular commission meeting. The meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m., and all commissioners were present except for Chairman Daniel Torrez. The agenda was approved as presented, and there were two public comments.
GRANTS, N.M. – A missing man from Grants, 69-year-old Jesus “Jessi” Hernandez, was discovered by his wife on May 30 and taken to Grants Police Department. Hernandez was unharmed. On May 26, Hernandez was at Cibola General Hospital, he was wearing blue sweatpants, and a red shirt....
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United and New Mexico 811 are thrilled to announce the eighth round of additions to the U-23 roster in the team’s history. Midfielders Arnold Onyango and Miles Merritt, and defender Arturo Astorga join the inaugural roster to bring the number of announced players to twenty-four ahead of the inaugural season, with more announcements yet to come.
Rosemary True was born in St Louis and lived there until she was 10. Her family moved to Temple, Texas, when her father, an electrical engineer, began working for the city power plant. When she was 15, her father started working at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, and the family...
Grants High School senior, Iyessa Arriaga, signs her letter of intent to run cross country for the Coyotes of the College of Southern Nevada (C.S.N.) earlier last month. Arriaga was a standout track star for the Pirates and competed in many track and field events. Arraiga and here future teammates will be part of the inaugural women's cross-country team at C.S.N. Franklin Romero - CC.
