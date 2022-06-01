Cibola County COVID-19

CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. – Cibola County is returning to work. The unemployment rate in Cibola is now below prepandemic levels; even with the good news, there are still 2,156 eligible people in the county that are currently unemployed. Unemployment skyrocketed largely thanks to COVID-19; Cibola County was not alone in shutting down its economy during this period of time. The shutdown did not immediately affect the unemployment numbers in Cibola, but its impact was undeniable, surging unemployment over 14 percent.

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO