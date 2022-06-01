Suspects steal equipment from OKC traffic supply company

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A local traffic control company is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the business’ stolen trailer and barricades.

“Why would you do something like that?” said Courtlan Harris. “We are hiring. We’ll give you a job.”

Harris is an employee with Action Safety Supply Company, and he called KFOR for help.

On May 23, two men were caught on surveillance cameras stealing the customized trailer and barricades the company uses for events around the state.

Harris told KFOR there were 70 barricades on the trailer, each costing about $100.

“[The] 70 barricades are $110 apiece,” said Harris. “The trailer is a custom-made trailer that our guys built. It’s probably about an eight to $10,000 trailer.”

The company is in a hidden area, so the company has reason to believe someone knew exactly what to do and where to go.

Harris stated that the crime happened in broad daylight, and the entire offense was also caught on camera.

“We’ve got message boards up on our main street with pictures offering a $1,000 reward,” said Harris.

Anyone with information is urged to call Harris at (405) 787-2244.

