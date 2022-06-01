Rick Pearson reviews L.A. County Sheriff campaign ads
Actor Phil Donlon joined Rick Kogan in studio to discuss his career and his dive into politics as director of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reelection campaign ads. Later, Chicago Tribune political reporter Rick Pearson joined the two and weighed in on the ads.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
