Chicago, IL

Rick Pearson reviews L.A. County Sheriff campaign ads

By Andrew Harris
 2 days ago

Actor Phil Donlon joined Rick Kogan in studio to discuss his career and his dive into politics as director of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reelection campaign ads. Later, Chicago Tribune political reporter Rick Pearson joined the two and weighed in on the ads.

