Baytown, TX

Goose Creek Memorial HS placed on lockdown after student brought gun to campus

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fxQaioj00 A student was found with a gun at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown and was apprehended upon arriving on campus, according to a message sent out to parents Wednesday morning.

The campus was placed on a brief lockdown and hold after a member of the Goose Creek CISD Police Department was present to assist with the situation. Additional units were also dispatched.

Goose Creek Memorial HS principal Kathryn Holland said in a letter that the student was removed from campus and the instructional day continued without interruption. The investigation is still ongoing.

"It is our duty to ensure our students and staff are safe on school premises at all times," the letter said. "We are grateful for the assistance of the Goose Creek CISD Police department and campus employees during this incident. We urge our students to make sound choices as it pertains to their education and their behavior in the district and always, if you see something, say something."

Zul Airam Medina
2d ago

Living 5 minutes away ,is summer school not regular clases and police in Baytown schools are a regular in every entrance In the morning , We as a community are not safe anywhere but this district really bring me peace of mind when we talk about security.

