They were just four words written in haste on a TV camera, but Coco Gauff has already left a lasting impression on the French Open regardless of whether or not she wins a maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday. On Saturday, she faces world number one Iga Swiatek for the French Open title where she will be the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO