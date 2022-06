NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee and the Ishpeming Ski Club have announced both entities have entered into a land use agreement. Under the agreement, the ski club will be allowed to access part of the city’s lands near the ski jump for the next five years. Previously, the club had been using the site for a number of years without an agreement.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO