Merced, CA

Merced man accused of assaulting officer during arrest for alleged possession of stolen vehicle

By Staff Report
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerced police have announced the arrest of a man who allegedly fought with officers after being caught with a stolen vehicle. On the afternoon of May 20, officers...

www.crimevoice.com

turlockcitynews.com

Man in Possession of Narcotics Arrested After Identifying Self as Brother

At about 9:59 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Bernell Avenue and South Orange Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Tony Fagundes, 31, of Turlock...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested While Riding Around with Fentanyl and Juvenile Brother

At about 11:14 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer in the 900 block of Bethany Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, Julio Mancillas, 31, of Turlock, and his 17-year...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe. Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMJ

3 Adults, 1 Teen Arrested In Connection With Illegal Pot Grow In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four people accused of illegally growing marijuana for sale were arrested in Visalia on Thursday. The Visalia Police Department says three adults and a juvenile were all taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 1700 Block of N Oak Park St. near Prospect Ave. and Giddings St.
VISALIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Palo Alto woman arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary

Originally published as a City of Palo Alto press release:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman early on Friday morning after she broke a glass panel on the front door of an occupied residence and attempted to open the door. A resident confronted the suspect, who fled. Police arrested her nearby a short time later.
KSBW.com

Driver who struck 10-year-old in now-viral video arrested by police

SEASIDE, Calif. — The driver who struck a 10-year-old girl in Seaside before speeding away has been arrested. Stephanie Broaddus, 51, was arrested after being caught driving under the influence in Seaside on Wednesday. Broaddus is believed to be the driver in the now-viral video showing a 10-year-old being...
SEASIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jesus Garcia Involved in Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 33 [Merced, CA]

Two Pronounced Dead after Single-Vehicle DUI Collision near Cypress Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., near Cypress Road on June 1st. According to reports, Garcia was driving a 2004 Hyundai south when he lost control and crashed into a power pole. As a result, the car became engulfed in flames.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
crimevoice.com

Fresno man arrested in connection to recent double homicide

Fresno Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent double homicide. Shortly after 1 AM on May 16, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz and a 17-year-old Noah Golding were reportedly gunned down in the area of South Argyle Avenue. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area and found the two having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, and Golding later at the hospital, police said.
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent Stockton street gangs busted -- 88 arrested, 58 firearms seized

STOCKTON (CBS SF) --- State and local law enforcement agencies swept through North Stockton in a series of raids over the last month, targeting violent street gangs and culminating in 88 arrests, 58 firearms including ghost guns seized along with a large stash of drugs.Attorney General Rob Bonta announced details of Operation "Hybrid Havoc" at a Thursday news conference."Collaborative law enforcement efforts such as operation Hybrid Havoc are a key component in our efforts to protect Californians and public safety," Bonta said. "Today, we are announcing that we have not only taken dangerous individuals, illegal guns, and drugs off Stockton...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

88 People Arrested In Multi-Agency Gang Takedown In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Leaders in Stockton touted the success of an operation aimed at responding to the rise in gang violence involving firearms. At a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons. The operation is called “Hybrid Havoc” and it’s been underway for the last year, picking up steam in the fall, according to San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar. She says it’s the largest takedown of its kind in the county’s history. RIGHT NOW: #Stockton leaders alongside CA AG @RobBonta are updating on Operation Hybrid Havoc Takedown, created to respond in a rise gang violence with firearms. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/he8d79YP8K — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 2, 2022 Also on hand was Calfornia’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton Police Department’s new chief, Stan McFadden.
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Arrested After Random Shots Fired in Busy Downtown

At about 1:36 am early Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and North Broadway, Turlock, after a subject in a vehicle had fired off random shots in the area and then fled.
TURLOCK, CA
Nationwide Report

38-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Turlock; Maiyra Rodriguez involved (Turlock, CA)

38-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Turlock; Maiyra Rodriguez involved (Turlock, CA)Nationwide Report. A 38-year-old man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Turlock. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place just before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street and Crows Landing Road [...]
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Sideshow Participant Arrested After Leading Officers on One Minute Pursuit

Sideshow Participant Arrested After Leading Officers on One Minute Pursuit. At about 10:49 pm Saturday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported sideshow in progress at Wakefield Elementary School, 400 South Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found an active sideshow in the roadway directly...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Tracy teenagers, 16 and 17, accused of homicide

TRACY, Calif. — Two teenagers were accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Tracy early Wednesday morning. The Tracy Police Department responded to the crime scene in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road after reports of the shooting came in around 1 a.m. Officers also responded to a hospital where two people were in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
TRACY, CA

