Erie, PA

Local businesses, hospitals, and organizations recognize Gay Pride Month

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

June 1 marks the start of Gay Pride Month, and local businesses, hospitals and organizations are raising rainbow flags to celebrate.

This afternoon, employees at UPMC Hamot gathered on the hospitals front lawn for a pride flag raising ceremony.

UPMC hospitals, including Hamot, are celebrating pride this June while raising a rainbow flag to demonstrate their commitment to the LGBTQ community.

Tens of thousands visit Presque Isle over Memorial Day weekend

One UPMC employee said that pride is celebrated 12 month out of the year with special recognition this month.

“The importance is basically so that every patient knows that when they’re here, they’re going to receive the same quality of care that any other patient is going to receive. That based on their sexual orientation, their gender identity, anything of that nature is not going to matter. That they will receive care. We are here as caregivers,” said Jonathan Bertram, Simulation Lab Coordinator.

There are several pride events taking place in Erie this month.

YourErie

Community forum held to discuss gun violence prevention

“The community has the solution to gun violence” was the main message discussed as a panel of experts discussed strategies to prevent violence in Erie. According to CeaseFirePA, homicides jumped 43% in 2020 statewide, the highest number of deaths in recorded history. “It does not have to be that way. We know that we can […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Day Care to Open in Downtown Erie

With long wait lists for childcare creating big hurdles for parents going back to the office, Child Development Centers (CDC) on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new downtown facility. The newly constructed center at 121 E. 10th St. will welcome more than 100 of Erie's youngest learners. The facility...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Methodist Towers renovation project receives loan

Methodist Towers in Downtown Erie is undergoing upgrades with some help from the City of Erie. The new owners of Methodist Towers received a low-interest loan for the renovation project from the city. The new owners, Community Preservation Partners and Rochester’s Cornerstone Group will receive a $450,000 loan. One representative said an investment in affordable […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

LIFE NWPA Opens New Center to Serve Senior Citizens

LIFE NWPA celebrated the opening of its new facility in Erie with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour Tuesday morning. The new state-of-the-art LIFE center is located in the former General Tire building, which is in the 100 block of W. 12th St. LIFE-NWPA helps seniors live at home as long...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preservation grants designed to highlight history awarded

Five Erie County projects designed to highlight history are being given state funding. The latest round of Keystone Historic Preservation grants include 47 projects in 20 counties. Below are some Grant Awards for Erie County City of Erie – $25,000.00 Erie Art Museum- $12,500.00 Girard Borough- $6,375.00 The Presque Isle Light Station- $22,500.00 Union City […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Freeport Restaurant purchased by Red Letter Hospitality

A well-known North East restaurant will be getting a new lease on life with new owners. Red Letter Hospitality announced that they have acquired the Freeport Restaurant. The iconic business has been a big part of the North East community for the past 45 years. In January 2022, the former owners made the decision to […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

EDDC leaders speak out about vendors leaving Flagship City Food Hall

When the Flagship City Food Hall opened, customers had nine vendors to choose from. Six months later, seven eateries remain. The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation said that the food hall was designed for vendors to come and go. “There is no time commitment. We wanted to give vendors that flexibility. Again we […]
ERIE, PA
