Local businesses, hospitals, and organizations recognize Gay Pride Month

June 1 marks the start of Gay Pride Month, and local businesses, hospitals and organizations are raising rainbow flags to celebrate.

This afternoon, employees at UPMC Hamot gathered on the hospitals front lawn for a pride flag raising ceremony.

UPMC hospitals, including Hamot, are celebrating pride this June while raising a rainbow flag to demonstrate their commitment to the LGBTQ community.

One UPMC employee said that pride is celebrated 12 month out of the year with special recognition this month.

“The importance is basically so that every patient knows that when they’re here, they’re going to receive the same quality of care that any other patient is going to receive. That based on their sexual orientation, their gender identity, anything of that nature is not going to matter. That they will receive care. We are here as caregivers,” said Jonathan Bertram, Simulation Lab Coordinator.

There are several pride events taking place in Erie this month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.