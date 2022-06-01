Man sentenced for 2016 fatal shooting, robbery in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 27-year-old man was sentenced for a fatal shooting during a 2016 robbery in Fairborn.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said Devon Cox was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter – with a firearm specification – and aggravated robbery.

The office said the incident happened on November 20, 2016. Officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road. When police arrived, they found Jarrell Plummer lying in the corner of his living room with gunshot wounds.

Plummer was taken to Soin Medical Center where he died. An investigation found that Plummer was the victim of a robbery and was shot in the chest and head during the incident.

According to the release, Cox fled the scene before officers arrived and was a fugitive for more than two years before being arrested.

