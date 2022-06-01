ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chick-fil-A is testing out autonomous delivery robots

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1hpW_0fxQXlQR00

Chick-fil-A is testing out new autonomous delivery robots in three states.

Chick-fil-A in a news release says they are testing out autonomous delivery robots at limited locations in California, Florida and Texas. These robots can help cut delivery costs, improve restaurant operations and provide customers with the food order they expect.

The delivery robots have artificial intelligence systems and special cameras that help them “navigate traffic patterns, pedestrians, and even maneuver through and bike lanes, busy malls, and sidewalks,” Chick-fil-A says.

WSB says the robots can travel about 15 miles per hour and for now they are only traveling about a mile around the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A says during the testing process, they will have “safety chasers” following the robots in cars to make sure they get to the destination safely.

“It’s always going to be about well-prepared, quality food. But where and how you consume your Chick-fil-A meal based on your daily needs is constantly changing. We want to learn how to extend our hospitality from our restaurants to meet you where you are,” says John Featherston, senior director of new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

If the robots are successful in the testing out process, WSB says they could expand the program to the rest of the country’s Chick-fil-A locations, but there is no timeline.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
State
California State
Local
Ohio Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
California, OH
State
Texas State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Texas Cars
WHIO Dayton

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
WHIO Dayton

Crash involving RTA bus sends at least 2 to area hospitals

DAYTON — At least two people were hurt in a crash involving in a RTA bus Friday morning. The crash was reported near the intersection of E. Third and N. Philadelphia streets in Dayton. Crews were called to respond around 10:12 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The Robots#Vehicles#Wsb#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. The acknowledgment was the first public comment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Cars
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WHIO Dayton

Watch: Rock slide on Arizona’s Lake Powell captured in viral video

PAGE, Ariz. — An Arizona couple was boating on Lake Powell on Memorial Day when they witnessed a massive rock slide – and the shocking moment was caught on camera. According to KUTV and KTVK, Mila Carter, of Thatcher, said she and her husband, a photographer, were on a ski boat bound for Antelope Point Marina on Monday when they spotted sand and rocks falling from a cliff.
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Most Wanted suspect sought in Dayton

DAYTON — Police in Dayton are looking for a Most Wanted suspect. Quinton Jamal Johnson, 39, is wanted on two counts of aggravated burglary and a protection order violation. Johnson is known to live on Beaumont Avenue in Dayton. If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
76K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy