Dante Clemons, Moyo Oyelola and Brittney Williams’s coffee house will feature event spaces, galleries, studios and more. Years before they met, Dante Clemons, Moyo Oyelola and Brittney Williams wrestled with the same persistent feeling of not seeing themselves reflected in the city where they lived. They could feel a void that needed to be filled, and that sense worked as a force that pulled them together. Now, they’re aiming for their new project — a multifaceted coffee shop and creative space called Origin Studio House — to provide that same magnetism for the wider network of Austin’s Black community.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO