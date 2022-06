Falls are common. Each year one in every three people aged over 65 will fall. Around one in ten falls lead to serious injury. Most of us have a friend or relative who has experienced an injury from a fall and know what a life-changing event it can be. The most common serious injuries are fractures and brain injuries. Falls can also result in a loss of confidence, which can lead to restriction of activity and a lower quality of life. Many older people never regain their pre-fall level of function and might even struggle to keep living by themselves....

NETFLIX ・ 4 DAYS AGO