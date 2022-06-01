ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick man drowns after crashing into pond

By Clara Niel
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRQst_0fxQWffM00
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a Frederick man died after crashing his car into a retaining pond behind the CVS in New Market.

A Frederick man drowned after crashing his car into a pond Tuesday night, police said.

Ki Ho Lam, 76, died at approximately 1 a.m. at Frederick Health Hospital, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has determined that there was no foul play in the accident.

Around 8:44 p.m, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the retaining pond behind the CVS in New Market, according to DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell. The Sheriff’s Office responded to assist DFRS.

At the scene, the vehicle was found fully submerged with the victim drowning, the release said. Campbell said the New Market Volunteer Fire Department removed Lam from his car. He was unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services personnel administered CPR at the scene, Campbell said. Lam was taken to Frederick Health Hospital by ambulance.

A dive team searched the submerged car and determined there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said the car was a 2002 Honda Civic.

Comments / 0

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
