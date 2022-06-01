Advocates, concerned customers rally against higher Ameren energy prices
By Mike Miletich
KFVS12
3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - According to Ameren Illinois, supply prices are jumping roughly 125% and customers can expect to pay $52 more each month. If you didn’t know about the price increase already, you will start to see the hike on your Ameren bill for June. Clean energy advocacy...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The nation’s power grid is under stress like never before. And that could lead to potential periodic power outages in Missouri and Illinois. That’s the prediction from MISO, the regional electric grid operator that oversees power in the 10 states. “It’s going to effect everyone,”...
The city of Branson received a refund of more than 10% on the city’s compensation insurance from Missouri Employers Mutual after hitting a target goal. According to HR Director Jan Fischer, the city’s loss ratio over a three year period, which is calculated by dividing total losses by the paid premium, was less than 50% of the premiums paid by the city. Staying below 50% is a qualifying factor for the refund, called a “safety dividend.”
(The Center Square) – Missourians can begin completing documents to reclaim the 2.5 cents per gallon motor fuel tax paid during the last nine months. Last year, the Missouri legislature passed a 2.5-cent fuel tax increase, effective Oct. 1, 2021. One of the law’s selling points was any Missourian who didn’t want to pay the increase could keep their receipts and file for a refund.
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake. At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into […]
Greg Sutton of TransLand Trucking Company had applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a truck terminal on property located on the east side of East Terra Lane, where it intersects with Commerce Drive. The 4.47-acre site currently is vacant and zoned I-1/Light Industrial District. At the May...
Senator Rick Brattin says don’t blame me when you’re paying over $4 a gallon at the pump. The Western Missouri Senator told his colleagues that he never supported the gas tax hike …. Brattin says with billions of dollars in reserves there were plenty of funds available for...
Houston, MO. – A federal grant will be giving over $1.6 million dollars to the Licking community for construction of a new emergency response site. The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on Wednesday that it was awarding $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 Missouri communities to help them prevent, prepare for, and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An increase in Kentucky’s gas tax has been stopped. Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a 2-cent increase per gallon that would have taken effect July 1. “Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri transportation leaders are trying to get to the root of supply chain issues. A state task force says part of the problem is that there is not enough parking for truckers. The state says there are a handful of spots near Springfield that do not have enough parking options, including I-44. According to the state task force, many public and private parking locations along I-44 run out of parking spaces during overnight and early morning hours.
Three local St. Louis politicians were arrested on bribery charges Thursday. St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted by a grand jury on May 25, which was sealed until the three made their initial court appearances Thursday. The court filings accuse the men of accepting payments in return for support on tax abatements for two properties. Across the state in Kansas City, the Ford manufacturing plant in Claycomo is getting a boost after the automaker announced a $95 million investment in the facility. The company is adding 1,100 union jobs to the plant, and 5,100 jobs to plants in Ohio and Michigan. The move comes as Ford attempts to ramp up production of its electric vehicles across the Midwest. Lastly, a closing date is set for Oracle’s deal to purchase North Kansas City-based Cerner. The acquisition passed antitrust review in Europe, and Oracle plans to close the deal sometime next week.
Seniors and WIC recipients can now apply for vouchers that allow them to purchase fresh produce at farmers’ markets. The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that both programs had launched for the 2022 season. Low-income seniors can apply to receive up to 10 vouchers worth $5 each. Those seniors living in mid-Missouri will need to contact Aging Best in Columbia at 573-443-5823.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – GKN Aerospace announced in February it will shut down its factory in Hazelwood by the end of 2023. Some area lawmakers are trying to save those jobs. 1,000 jobs are at stake, and GKN Aerospace said those layoffs are starting soon. When leaders announced the closure, they said the company would start […]
[Cuts are courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington]. (Missourinet) Missouri’s longest-serving lottery director has resigned. May Scheve Reardon has held the position for more than 13 years. State Lottery Commission Chairman Lance Mayfield says Scheve Reardon “saw the writing on the wall” when the Legislature slashed the Missouri Lottery’s next advertising budget to one-dollar.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a consent order against Steri Med Solutions LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM. Fenton, a Columbia, Missouri resident, has agreed to pay $635,592.33 in restitution including interest, and $139,000 to the Missouri Secretary of State Investor Education Protection Fund, which includes investigation costs of $20,000.
BULL SHOALS, Ark. (KY3) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has scheduled a full road closure for State Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam. “You know it’s an old dam, so we got to do a certain...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a […]
KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:. Cottonwood River Cheddar. D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie...
One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday). Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon. It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in...
Veteran Equine Training Services of the Ozarks is Providing Equine Training and Horseback Riding Program to American Disabled Veterans Suffering from PTSD in the West Plains, MO Area. The program is available to American Disabled Veterans suffering from PTSD living within driving distance of their ranch located 8 miles southwest...
